Stephens Trims Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price to $76.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

FWRD traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forward Air has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

