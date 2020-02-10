Steris (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Steris updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.65 EPS.

NYSE STE traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $153.88. 591,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.90. Steris has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

