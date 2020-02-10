Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 353,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,939. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

