Stipend Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $91,474.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.01257407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00212875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

