Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (AA, BAB, BAKK, COA, CPC, DNLM, ECHO, EIDX, ELGX, ENEL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:
AA (LON:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
McBride (LON:MCB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Victrex (LON:VCT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
