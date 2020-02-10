Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (AA, BAB, BAKK, COA, CPC, DNLM, ECHO, EIDX, ELGX, ENEL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

AA (LON:AA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get AA PLC alerts:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

McBride (LON:MCB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AA PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.