Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (AAF, ADS, ASC, BAB, BBY, BT.A, BUR, CLSU, COST, CSRT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Airtel Africa Limited alerts:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($348.84) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Clearstar (LON:CLSU) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 697 ($9.17).

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was given a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.