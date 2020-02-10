Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (CIR, CTEK, CTST, EHC, FG, FMC, LGND, MSI, OCUL, TPIC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 10th:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from to .

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price increased by SpareBank 1 Markets AS from to .

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners to . The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to .

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from to .

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

