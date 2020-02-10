Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex and OKEx. Storj has a total market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, IDAX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liquid, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, Poloniex, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.