Storm Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Coinrail and Bancor Network. Storm has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $1.98 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storm has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kyber Network, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

