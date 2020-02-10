STRAKS Market Capitalization Hits $28,210.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $28,210.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,889.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.02260650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.34 or 0.04615432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00755796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00865614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00119704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00707602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

