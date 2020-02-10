Stratis Price Tops $0.45 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004608 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010149 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,677,305 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bithumb, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

