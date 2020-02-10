Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Tops $15,515.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $15,515.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, BiteBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.