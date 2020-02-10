Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.19 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.