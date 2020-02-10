Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,127 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SEI Investments worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

