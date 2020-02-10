Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,725 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of WABCO worth $30,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in WABCO by 749.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WABCO by 118.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WABCO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.93. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,900. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

