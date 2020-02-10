Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,183 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,013,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,863. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

