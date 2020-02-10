Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,243 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of PTC worth $32,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

