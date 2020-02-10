Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,768 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Campbell Soup worth $33,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 201,901 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 181,940 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 143,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. 10,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

