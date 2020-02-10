Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,999 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Elanco Animal Health worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.68. 17,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.