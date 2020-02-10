Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.49. 17,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

