Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 297,662 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,996,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,374,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,232. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.