Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of FLIR Systems worth $35,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $55.54.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.