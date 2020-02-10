Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Juniper Networks worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $750,570 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 85,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

