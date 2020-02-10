Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Aramark worth $40,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aramark stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 377,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

