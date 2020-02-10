Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 11,842 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Targa Resources worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,659,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,610,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,706,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

TRGP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

