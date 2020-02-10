Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 34,817 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

JLL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,335. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

