Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,616 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Snap-on worth $36,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $154.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,140. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

