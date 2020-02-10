Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 8,503 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Whirlpool worth $39,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

