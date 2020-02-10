Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 226,216 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,850,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6,515.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,269 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Insulet stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.46. 23,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.03 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $202.40.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

