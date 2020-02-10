Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 839,214 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 839,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,132,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

