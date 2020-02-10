Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of OGE Energy worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. 6,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.