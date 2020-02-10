Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.39 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Owens Corning worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

In related news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $515,753.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,834 shares of company stock worth $831,829. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,561. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

