Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.11 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Franklin Resources worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,279,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $21,407,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 27,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,317. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.