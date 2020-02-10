Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.02 Million Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Mosaic worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.33. 77,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -252.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

