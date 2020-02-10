Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.81 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of BCE worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,321,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 446,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,998,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

