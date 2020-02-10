Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.50 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Teck Resources worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.04. 72,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.