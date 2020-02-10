Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.15 Million Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of UGI worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

