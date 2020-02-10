Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.52 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of ON Semiconductor worth $39,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,344 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,110. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

