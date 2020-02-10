Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.22 Million Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of DXC Technology worth $40,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 133.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,038 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,023,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $21,838,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $19,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

