Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Mohawk Industries worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

