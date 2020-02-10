Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $70.74. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

