Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Davita worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

