Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,915 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,940. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

