Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 235,036 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,408. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

