Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,666 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cognex worth $37,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cognex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Cognex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. 4,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

