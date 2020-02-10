Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 445,312 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of RPM International worth $37,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RPM International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 2,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,334. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

