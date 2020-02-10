Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 203,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.48. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

