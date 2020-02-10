Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 42,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

