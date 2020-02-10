Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of HollyFrontier worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $43.26. 3,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.