Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 11.72% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $34,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

